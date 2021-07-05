After mucormycosis, medical experts in India are facing yet another challenge as cases of avascular necrosis, popularly known as bone death have been confirmed among patients recovered from Covid infection. According to the latest updates, three scientifically confirmed cases of avascular necrosis have been reported from Mumbai, and medical experts believe that more such cases will be detected in the coming months.

Use of steroids and rise of avascular necrosis

It should be noted that the only common factor between mucormycosis and avascular necrosis is steroid use, the only drug proven to help Covid patients. Avascular necrosis is a disease where the blood supply to the bone gets disrupted temporarily or permanently.

According to reports, three young patients from Hinduja hospital, Mumbai developed avascular necrosis two months after they were treated for coronavirus infection. These patients developed pain in their femur bone, and soon they were diagnosed with avascular necrosis.

Medical experts strongly believe that the use of steroids among Covid patients could be the main reason behind the trigger of avascular necrosis among coronavirus survivors. If a person who has recovered from Covid develops hip or thigh pain, a confirmatory MRI should be done to diagnose avascular necrosis.

The second wave of Covid waning

Current coronavirus statistics in India suggest that the second wave of the pandemic in the country has started waning. At one point in time, India had witnessed more than 4,00,000 Covid daily cases, but that count has plummeted to below 50,000 over the past few days. Kerala continues to be the hotbed of coronavirus infection in India, as the state is witnessing a steady test positivity rate (TPR) above 10 percent.

In the meantime, medical experts in the country strongly believe that a third wave of the Covid pandemic could hit the country soon. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria recently predicted that the third wave of coronavirus will hit India within five weeks. A recent study report from IIT Kanpur also suggested that the third wave could hit India by September or October.