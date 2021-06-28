The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has informed the Supreme Court that the Covid spread is substantially low and the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam scheduled in July should not be cancelled or postponed. The court adjourned its hearing to Tuesday.

According to ICAI, the Covid-19 spread is now at a substantially low level, therefore it is opportune moment to offer the aspiring CAs to further their professional careers. "As on date, the number of Covid-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interest of the candidates if the examination is held as per schedule and not cancelled or postponed", said a note by ICAI.

It further emphasized that CA exams are professional examinations ought not to be equated with CBSE or other state board examinations for Class 10 or 12. "The ICAI has nor vested interest in holding or not holding the examinations. The only interest for ICAI is to safeguard the interest of the aspiring CAs, ensuring that the exams are held at the most appropriate and conducive time", added the note.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar on Monday adjourned the hearing on the petitions connected with upcoming CA exam, 2021. The bench also comprising Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose asked ICAI to respond by Tuesday on suggestions made by petitioners in three separate writ petitions seeking moderation in the Standard Operation Procedure issued for the July 5 examination.

The counsel for ICAI informed the bench that a note has been circulated expressing its stand on the separate petitions filed by Satya Narain Perumal, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and third by a group of CA aspirants. Senior Advocate Ramji Srinivasan, representing ICAI, submitted that the body is aware of the urgency in the matter. "We will have it tomorrow then. Please email us the note," said the bench.

A batch of petitions is pending before the top court in connection with the CA exams scheduled in July. One of the pleas, filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahai assailed a June 5 notification issued by the ICAI on the ground that it does not give students the choice to opt-out before and during the exams and to carry forward all the benefits.

The plea sought postponement of CA exams from July 5 to any later period till the time the COVID-19 situation normalizes, or after teachers, students and invigilators are vaccinated.

(With inputs from IANS)