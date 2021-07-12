India has just started to come out of the second wave of COVID pandemic and experts are already warning about a possible third wave. After implementing strict measures, COVID caseload has witnessed a downward trend, reporting lower cases with each passing day. However, as states have relaxed norms, a worrying trend has emerged and the situation is starting to look ominous again.

Data from government tracker for last 7 days shows the COVID cases are slowly rising. The numbers are not alarming right now, but soon could be if people continue to flout COVID appropriate behaviour. India currently has 4,59,971 active cases and some states are contributing heavily towards the spiking daily cases.

COVID cases need to be controlled in Indian states

The top five states reporting the highest number of active cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. According to the data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on July 10, India recorded 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 1,206 deaths in 24 hours. This is the 32nd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

Kerala has recorded more than 90,000 cases per million population, which is higher than the nation's infection rate of 24,000 cases per million. The death toll in Kerala is also on an upward trend over the past few months, and the state is steadily witnessing more than 100 Covid deaths every day.

On Sunday, the case figures were 1,260 less than Saturday, when 42,766 people were detected Covid-19 positive. Since the cases are coming down in some states, people are seen flocking to hill stations and other tourist destinations in the country in the last few days, with no regard to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

With some states' daily cases rising above the national average, it is important for people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, wear face masks, maintain social distancing, avoid mass gatherings and most importantly get vaccinated at the earliest.