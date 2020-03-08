A Kashmiri couple with alleged links to the ISIS has been detained by the police from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar. According to sources, the couple was in contact with the ISIS unit from Afghanistan's Khorasan province and they were allegedly planning to carry out a suicide attack in Delhi.

They were also radicalising Muslim youths to conduct terrorist strikes. The sources also claimed that ISIS is also playing a big role in the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi and other parts of the country.

They were in touch with ISIS handlers in Afghanistan and using the protests against the CAA to incite Muslim youths to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.