Couple arrested for murder of Kerala woman real estate broker

A week after real estate broker Jaysi Abraham, 55, was found dead in her apartment near Kerala's Kochi, police on Monday said that they had arrested a couple for the well-planned-out murder.

The police have now taken Gireesh Babu, 42, and his paramour Khateeja, 42, into custody.

It was on November 17 that Abraham was found murdered after police checked her apartment after a call from Abraham's daughter in Canada reporting that her mother was not picking up the phone. Abraham was estranged from her husband and it was last year that she moved into the apartment.

Finding no response, the police broke open the front door and found Abraham dead in the bathroom.

On examining the body, the police suspected that it was a murder after the body was found to have multiple injuries. Two gold bangles and her mobile phones were also missing.

Later following the autopsy, it became clear that Abraham died due to multiple injuries.

Soon the police swung into action and the first lead was received when they closed down on a person arriving and later leaving the apartment wearing a helmet, as found in the CCTV visuals from the apartment.

The police also found out that he was wearing shirts of different colours when he came and had left.

Later the police zeroed down on Babu, who was a friend of Abraham. Babu used to regularly frequent the apartment of Abraham and it was there he met Khadeeja and later they became very close.

Babu, working at an IT firm, was found to be in huge debt.

After Babu was nabbed and questioned, the police learnt he had thought since Abraham was a real estate broker, she would have a good amount of money.

Babu, according to the police, had arrived at the apartment on November 17 and after having drinks with Abraham, he attacked her using a dumbbell, when she was lying on her bed.

After hitting her and injuring her, he dragged her to the toilet, left her there, and exited her flat.

The police also pointed out that this was a pre-planned operation as there was a trial run also on how to enact the crime.

The police probe team is expected to bring the two accused to the apartment for evidence gathering.

(With inputs from IANS)