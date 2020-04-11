As the coronavirus cases continue to spike in Kerala, a 71-year-old Mahe native has succumbed to the viral infection in Kannur. The patient was under treatment in Government Medical College Kannur, Pariyaram, and breathe his last on Saturday, April 11.

Mehroof (71), a native of Cherukallayi, was a heart patient and was also suffering from kidney disease. The means of his communication with the virus is yet to be found out.

Deceased reportedly travelled a lot

Mehroof was admitted to the Medical College four days ago and had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Kannur before that. He has also attended several religious and wedding functions between March 15 to March 21. In addition to this, the deceased had reportedly attended a wedding reception at Champad in Kannur's Panniyannur Taluk on March 18.

The officials on tracking his route map found that the deceased had through New Mahe, Chokli and Panniyannur panchayats last month.

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

12 new Covid-19 positive were reported in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far to 357. Among the total people infected as on date, 96 have recovered and 2 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Kerala's first COVID-19 death was reported from Kochi on March 28 -- Ernakulam resident 69-year-old Yakub Hussain Sait died at the Ernakulam Medical College.