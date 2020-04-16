'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju has "fully recovered" from COVID-19 after the actor tested positive for coronavirus last month.

The actor and his wife were in quarantine for several weeks although the symptoms were mild in nature, the GoT star said on social media.

'We are fully recovered and in good health'

In an Instagram post, the GoT star said "We are fully recovered and in good health, after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID 19."

The actor thanked everyone for their support and appealed to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all take care of each other in this strange time.

Hivju is known for playing the character Tormund in the HBO's GoT series. Last month he took to Instagram to post his diagnosis with his fans and explained that he and his family were self-quarantined in Norway.

Another GoT star Indira Varma who played Ellaria Sand also tested positive for coronavirus. The actress is in quarantine we guess and there is no update from the Indian-British actress. We hope the Indira recovers from COVID-19 soon.