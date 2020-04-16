Emily Ratajkowski might be letting the Coronavirus quarantine get to her after all. The model posted a bizarre video of herself to Instagram, in which she could be seen brushing her teeth while a song played in the background.

First, it was TikTok, now this. Is Emily Ratajkowski losing it? It certainly might be the case. Emily looks gorgeous as ever in the clip, but she does nothing but brushing her teeth which we have to say, might be a weird way to tease her fans.

Emily promotes her swimwear line

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily Ratajkowski does take her Inamorata brand very seriously. For instance, in the pre coronavirus self-quarantine era, the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: