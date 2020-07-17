A 60-year old woman who was reportedly coronavirus-positive allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at the designated Covid hospital in Bengaluru on Friday (July 17) morning.

The incident happened at KC General hospital in Malleshwaram at 5 am today. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (North) confirmed the incident to news agency ANI.

Another Covid-19 patient hangs self

In another similar case on June 26, a 60-year-old Covid-19 patient from Rajagopalnagar, who was undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital in Bengaluru's KC General Hospital, died by suicide by hanging herself inside a bathroom.

She was reportedly diagnosed with adjustment disorder. Dr BR Venkateshaiah, medical superintendent, KC General Hospital, Malleshwaram, said, "She had been counselled three times and our psychiatrist had diagnosed her with adjustment disorder. Patients have a problem with adjusting to new places like Covid treatment facilities. Her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were also in the same ward with her."

Karnataka Bengaluru Covid-19 wrap

Bengaluru reported around 2,344 coronavirus cases yesterday, raising its total tally to 25,288, out of which 18,828 are active cases.

Also, the IT city accounts for half of all fatalities in the state with 508 people dead, including a record 70 on July 16. According to the Karnataka health department, the number of containment zones has shot up to 7,053 from 4,616 four days ago.

Karnataka on Thursday (July 16) crossed the 50,000-mark with over 4,000 cases and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. The Covid-19 death toll crossed 1,000-mark.

Now, Karnataka has the fourth-highest caseload of Covid infections in the country with 51,422 cumulative positive cases.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has also breached the 30,000-mark with around 30,655 active cases. There have been 19,729 discharges as of now.

As many as 238 new cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada. 176 in Dharwad, 144 in Vijayapura, 130 in Mysuru, 123 in Kalaburagi, 113 in Udupi and 101 in Raichur were among the worst affected.