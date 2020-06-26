A 60-year-old coronavirus patient from Rajagopalnagar, who was undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital in Bengaluru's KC General Hospital, died by suicide by hanging herself inside a bathroom, police said on Friday, June 26.

According to the Bengaluru Police, the woman, who hung herself to death using a saree, was admitted to the hospital on June 18. The incident occurred at around 2 am on June 25. "She had gone to the restroom at around 2 am on Wednesday. As she did not return for a long while, her daughter-in-law went to check on her when she found her hanging dead," the police confirmed.

However, the hospital sources said that the woman was responding to treatment and did not show any signs of distress. Maybe, she was scared and depressed.

Reacting to the incident, Bengaluru City police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, asked people not to get scared of Covid-19 and attempt suicide. Rao also said that the Karnataka Government is doing everything to save lives.

Covid cases rise in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the coronavirus cases have seen a sharp rise in the last few days. As many as 113 new Covid-19 positive cases and three more deaths were reported on June 25.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ruled out any possibility of enforcing lockdown in the city. CM Yediyurappa said that some areas in Bengaluru have been sealed for now.

Covid-19 cases in India crossed 4.90 lakh mark on Friday even as 407 coronavirus-related deaths and a record single-day spike of 17,296 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.