In India's second confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry announced on Sunday, February 2.

As per the Ministry, the patient has been kept in isolation, was currently stable and being closely monitored. The patient has travel history from China, it added.

Official statement

In a statement, the Press Information Bureau of India said the student tested positive is from Kerala. "The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement said.

On January 30, one person in Kerala was tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, the first case in the country. The person was a student at Wuhan University in China. He has reportedly been stable and is being closely monitored.

The first positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying at Wuhan University was reported.

China's death toll hits 305

China's new confirmed infections from the coronavirus outbreak increased by a daily record, up by 2,590 cases on Saturday to top 14,000, as the quickly growing epidemic prompted global travel restrictions and evacuations.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the country's National Health Commission.

All the new deaths and most of the new infections on Saturday were in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the flu-like coronavirus outbreak.

China is facing mounting isolation as other countries introduce travel curbs, airlines suspend flights, and governments evacuate their citizens, risking worsening a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Around two dozen other countries and regions have reported more than 130 cases, none of which have been fatal yet. Most of them have been in people who had recently travelled to or were visiting from Hubei.