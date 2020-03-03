With the threat of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 looming large, the central government on Tuesday has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for fresh visas.

The ban is for those who had yet not entered India in a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus cases.

The new advisory comes a day after India reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases. The first case was reported in Delhi while the other was in Telangana.

What the new travel advisory states: