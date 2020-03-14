While Coronavirus is becoming a threat for all the countries across the globe, it has been showing its effects on the Bollywood industry too. Films are being delayed, stars are skipping multi-city tours, there are appeals to postpone big franchises, tours are being rescheduled.

The pandemic is suspected to have an impact on movies as well, as people will refrain to go to watch movies in theatres. These are some of the coronavirus scare effects, with the deadly virus fast turning into a potential threat for the entertainment industry.

Globally, more than one lakh cases of COVID-19 infections and 3,110 deaths, mostly in China, have been reported, so far. In India, at least 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported as of March 13.

Implications of Coronavirus on Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', all are facing the threat of coronavirus, which could ruin their box office collections.

Other big films like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo', Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No.1', Salman Khan's action drama 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' could also fall under the cosh.

Furthermore, films such as 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Roohi Afzana', 'Ludo' and 'Chehre' are also lined up in the first half and could be impacted by the coronavirus scare.

Bollywood might be waiting to understand the impact of the virus outbreak on the business of films, but our superstars are not taking any risks. Many celebs have been avoiding travelling to multiple cities for the promotion of their films.

Celebs cancel promotions, movie schedules affected due to COVID-19

As per recent reports, the Thailand schedule of Salman's film 'Radhe..' was cancelled as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the first schedule of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's 'Prithviraj', which was supposed to be shot in Rajasthan has been shifted to Mumbai.

Karan Johar's Takht, which was about to go on the floors in Jaisalmer too has been halted until further notice.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has also been impacted, as the film was supposed to be shot in Mandawa, Rajasthan, but the same has been shifted to Lucknow.

Rumours are also doing rounds that the release of Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium might be pushed further. But producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that the film will release as per schedule.

"There are big blockbusters slated for release in the upcoming months and we are hopeful that the situation will improve over a course of time, allowing consumers to visit their favourite cinemas. At this point all our focus is on taking preventive measures and offering a clean and disinfected environment," said Devang Sampat, CEO at Cinepolis India, in a recent interview.

Now, it seems like coronavirus is causing trouble not just in various countries around the world, but the Bollywood industry is also under threat from the global pandemic.