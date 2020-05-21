Twenty-four police personnel in Bengaluru city have been quarantined after two persons they detained at the Hebbagodi police station in connection with a theft case tested positive for Covid-19. The two accused were taken by the police as a contractor caught them red-handed for stealing iron construction materials.

Duo arrested test Covid positive

The police sources added that the men were handed over to the cops on Sunday, May 17 and that the public have thrashed them before handing over to the police.

The two men were taken to clinical tests after filing the charge sheet and on Tuesday, their results came as positive.

After receiving the report, all the 24 police personnel, who were present at the Hebbagodi police station while the duo was kept in the lockup, have been quarantined.

"We have sent 24 police personnel for institutional quarantine at a lodge," said a police officer.

Among the 24 personnel under quarantine includes the police sub-inspector and the assistant sub-inspector of the Hebbagodi station. Another senior official added that the personnel will remain under strict institutional quarantine until their tests record negative to the viral infection.

Covid toll in Karnataka reaches 1,458

Meanwhile, Karnataka registered 63 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state has thus reached to 1,458.

Bengaluru Urban, according to the state health bulletin, carries the major number of positive cases, deaths as well as the currently active cases. As four new positive cases were registered on Wednesday, the sum of Covid positives in the state capital rose to 250 among which 117 cases are active. Eight persons have succumbed to the viral infection there.

This is followed by Mandya with 168 positive cases, Kalaburgi with 134, Belagavi with 116, and Devanagerewith 112.