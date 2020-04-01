While the whole world continues to bemoan over the destructions caused by the novel coronavirus on humankind, here are two couples who are planning to keep corona and lockdown in their homes forever. The baby boy from Khukhundu village in Deoria district in UP was named 'Lockdown' by his parents on Monday.

Lockdown and Corona 'grows' up here

"He was born during lockdown. We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from Corona pandemic. The lockdown is in national interest and so we decided to name the child as Lockdown," said the baby's father Pawan.

He also added that the boy's name would always remind people of national interest before self-interest and that he and his family have been observing the lockdown and have even urged their relatives to not visit their home until the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, the family has avoided all sorts of functions regarding the naming ceremony. "We have even postponed the celebrations and rituals for the newborn till the lockdown in force," Lockdown's father said.

Girl child born on Janata curfew

The girl child on the other side, was born last week, on the day of Janata Curfew. The baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of ''Janata Curfew, was named ''Corona'' by her uncle. The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, a resident of Sohgaura village in Gorakhpur district, had said that he decided to name his niece after the hazardous virus as 'Corona' has, in a way, unified the community and citizens of the world, encouraging people to wage a collective fight against COVID-19.

The national lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister for 21 days to ensure proper safety and health care services for the citizens and curb the further spread of the virus.