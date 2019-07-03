Former Copa America champion Chile will take the field on July 3 against Peru for their semi-final clash of the Copa America 2019, at Porto Alegre in Brazil. The winner will meet Brazil for the Copa America final on July 7 at the Maracana stadium.

Chile have been in good form from the start of the tournament with Alexis Sanchez scoring in both of the first two matches against Japan and Ecuador. But they lost to Uruguay by a single goal from Edison Cavani in the final match of the group stage. In the quarter-finals, they had a clash with Colombia and they defeated them in penalties. The La Roja who were champions for the last two editions of the tournament are aiming to win it for the third time in a row. They will face a stiff challenge against Peru but their fans will hope that they go through to the finals and lift the Copa trophy for the third time in a row.

On the other hand, Peru are coming into the match after defeating Uruguay in penalties in the quarter-final. They started their campaign with a goalless draw against Venezuela. They defeated Bolivia 3-1 in their second match before getting hammered 5-0 by Brazil in their final fixture of the group stage. The Peruvians are on a high as they defeated much stronger Uruguay in their last match and will be looking forward to upset Chile. Their fans have their fingers crossed so that they qualify for the final.

The Chile-Peru semi-final match will start at 9.30 PM on July 3, according to local time and 6 AM, July 4, according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecast in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.