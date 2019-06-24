Defending champions Chile will take the field on June 24 against Uruguay for their third and final group-C match of the 2019 Copa America at the Maracana stadium, Brazil. Chile won a hard-fought game against Ecuador 2-1 in their last fixture and Uruguay played out a draw with Japan in their previous match of the group stage. Both the teams are assured of qualification for the next round. While Chile are atop the table with six points, Uruguay are standing second with four.

The La Roja began the tournament on a strong note with a 4-0 win over Japan. Alexis Sanchez has been in good form for the national team as he scored in both the previous matches. Chile, winners of the last two editions of Copa America, will be aiming to extend their winning streak before the knockout stages. They had a tough match against Ecuador and it was Sanchez whose winner gave the fans relief.

On the other hand, Uruguay have also been in good form during the tournament. They defeated Ecuador 4-0 in their first match of the group stage with goals from Suarez and Cavani. Suarez has scored in both the fixtures of the La Celeste. They were held to a 2-2 draw in their second fixture of the group stage by Japan. The South American giants need one point to secure the second spot in the group.

The other match of the night is between Japan and Ecuador. Japan have an outside chance to qualify for the next stage. For that, they have no option but to win this match. Ecuador, on the other hand, are almost out of the tournament. But they can qualify as third provided they win against Japan.

The Chile-Uruguay match will start at 8 PM on June 24, according to local time and 4.30 AM, June 25, according to IST. The Japan-Ecuador match will start at 8 PM on June 24 according to local time and 4.30 AM, June 25 according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecasted in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.