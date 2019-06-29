Fifteen-time Copa America champion Uruguay will take the field on June 29 against Peru for their quarter-final match of the Copa America 2019, at Salvador in Brazil. The winners will meet Chile in the semi-final which is slated to be played on July 3 at Porto Alegre.

Uruguay are coming into the match riding high on a one-goal victory against Chile in their final fixtures of the group stage which decided the fate of the group. Uruguay had an unbeaten run throughout the tournament till now and they have played all their games with commendable performances from Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani. The South American giants thumped Ecuador 4-0 in their first match of the tournament with goals from Suarez and Cavani. The La Celeste were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their second fixture of the group stage. The fans of the South American giants will be hoping that they beat Peru comfortable and go through to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Peru were thrashed by Brazil with a 5-0 scoreline in their final match of the group stage and they qualified as they were one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament. In their first match of the competition, Peru played out a goalless draw against Venezuela as they failed to break the deadlock even having a 10-man Venezuela team against them for the last 15 minutes. They defeated Bolivia quite convincingly in their second fixture of the group stage with goals from Paulo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfan, Edison Flores. The Peruvian side will like to upset the South American giants and set up the semi-final with Chile.

The Uruguay-Peru quarter-final match will start at 4 PM on June 29, according to local time and 12.30 AM, June 30, according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecast in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.