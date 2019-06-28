Two-time World Cup champion Argentina will take the field on June 28 against Venezuela for their quarter-final match of the Copa America 2019, at the iconic Maracana stadium, Brazil. This match will be a very important one for Argentina and Lionel Messi in their quest for an international trophy after 26 years. Messi's quest for international success will get a huge setback if they lose as this will probably be the last Copa America for the ageing legend.

Argentina scrapped through the group stage after defeating Qatar 2-0 with goals from Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez. Their performance in the match was not at all good and Messi was more or less silent throughout the match. La Albiceleste have been performing poorly in the tournament so far. They lost to Colombia in their first match of the tournament and drew with Paraguay in their second fixture. The condition of their defence and midfield have been shambolic. There is no coordination between their defenders and midfielders. Moreover, Lionel Messi has not been successful in inspiring his squad as most of the players in the team are youngsters. He has not been able to match up to his standards in the tournament. The Argentine team need to get on the right track if they want to go for glory.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan team have been performing well in the tournament. After being a man down with 15 minutes of the match left against Peru they showed resilience and performed pretty well to squeeze out a point from the match. In their second match, they stopped Brazil from winning. Their only victory in the group stage came in their third and final match against Bolivia, when they defeated the Bolivians 3-1. They will be looking forward to beat Argentina and add to the agony of the La Albiceleste fans.

The Argentina-Venezuela quarter-final match will start at 4 PM on June 28, according to local time and 12.30 AM, June 29, according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecast in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.