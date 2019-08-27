Conspiracy theorists all across the world believe that alien life is a reality and argue that space agencies like NASA are intentionally covering up facts about extraterrestrial life to avoid public panic. Bringing up the heat around these claims, Mavi777, a popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel has now released the image of a UFO following a passenger plane.

In a recent video, Mavi777 revealed that the video was shot on August 19, 2019, in the skies of Melbourne, Australia. The conspiracy theory YouTube channel also added that the eerie sighting was captured on camera by a person named Joanne Rhodes.

In the image released by Mavi777, a seemingly disc-shaped UFO can be seen flying parallel to a passenger plane and at the first glance, the shape of the flying ship seems very similar to the alien vessels we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

After watching the video, viewers of the conspiracy theory channel started claiming that aliens are gearing up for disclosure and the increased UFO sightings all across the world indicate that the disclosure is imminent.

A few days back, Mavi777 had released another video apparently shot in the skies of Fukushima, Japan. In the video, five UFOs were seen hovering in the skies above the nuclear plant in Fukushima.

However, Donald Trump, the United States president, had revealed that he does not believe in the existence of aliens. A few months back, an ABC News reporter asked Donald Trump about the alleged alien sightings and the president replied that he is a disbeliever.

"I want them to think whatever they think. I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular," said Trump, despite increasing numbers of UFO sightings reported by US Navy officials.