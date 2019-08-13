As space agencies like NASA and ESA are busy searching for alien life in the deep nooks of space, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that extraterrestrial life is a reality, and they believe that UFO sightings reported in various parts of the world are indications of their existence. Adding up to the heat, a YouTube channel named 'Beamsinvestigation 1' has now shared a mysterious video that shows a snake-shaped UFO hovering in the skies of New York.

Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the skies during broad daylight can be seen moving, and at times, it can be seen bending its body like a snake.

"Look closely and you will see that this unidentified flying object is comprised of segments or spheres... an intriguing, articulated body!" wrote the uploader in the video's description.

As the video went viral on online, conspiracy theorists started arguing that alien life is a reality, and, they outlandishly concluded that the UFO spotted in the skies could actually be a living alien with flying capabilities.

After analyzing the video, a section of other conspiracy theorists suggested that these weirdly shaped objects in the skies could actually be secret shape-shifting military craft developed by the United States military. They added that Donald Trump's space force is already operational in the skies, and these UFO sightings are substantiating this theory.

However, skeptics dismissed both these angles, and they made it clear that the UFO spotted in the skies could be a weirdly shaped balloon.

The new UFO sighting has been reported just a few days after mysterious lights were spotted in the skies of Cincinnati, Ohio. The unexplained lights pulled many local residents to a state of panic, and they started arguing that aliens have paid a visit to the earth.