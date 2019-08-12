Self-proclaimed alien researcher Scott C Waring has become one of the most popular figures among conspiracy theorists, as he has discovered some astounding anomalies in NASA images taken from Mars and the Moon. Recently, a YouTube channel named 'Art Alien' discovered an alien statue from the barren Martian land, which was later analyzed by Waring.

Interestingly, the alien statue spotted on Mars from the NASA image looks convincing because it has an extended cranium, shoulders, and neck. After making the discovery, Scott C Waring assured that this finding is authentic proof of alien existence.

"This alien statue is 100% evidence that intelligent aliens once lived and thrived on Mars. I can easily make out the feet, legs, upper legs and thinner waist, shoulders, neck and extraordinarily detailed head with an extended cranium. This find is one that allows us to see what the aliens that lived here once looked like, how tall they were and how they had a larger cranium," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also alleged that NASA is intentionally covering up secrets related to extraterrestrial life for sinister intentions. This is not the first time that Waring is blaming the United States space agency for covering up facts about alien life.

A few months back, after spotting a bone-like structure on Mars, Waring urged the United States President Donald Trump to appoint him the head of NASA. Waring argued that he will unveil all the secrets about alien life if he gets the chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.

However, experts have always dismissed the discoveries made by Waring, and they have classified it as classic cases of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.