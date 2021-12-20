The case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the of ₹200 crore money laundering is taking new twists and turns every day. The conman has taken several new names related to Bollywood in his investigation. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been under ED's radar for receiving gifts and funds from the conman. The two have been summoned on various occasions.

More names crop up

And now we hear, the conman has revealed that he has been in touch with several celebrities. He has taken the name of Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor too. ANI reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims to have known Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and even claimed to have helped her during NCB interrogation after the drugs controversy. The report states that Sukesh was even considering to co-produce Kartik Aaryan's next film – Captain India.

Sukesh - Shilpa Shetty

The report further states that Sukesh claims to have reached out to Shilpa Shetty when husband Raj Kundra was in jail over the porn racket case. ED has also filed a charge sheet in the matter against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh.

No end to Jacqueline's troubles

Apart from Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez has also accepted receiving gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh allegedly arranged chartered flights for her, hotel stays, gifts for family members, made payments in cash on her behalf. "All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a scheduled offence," the ED stated.

Sukesh posed as "Jayalalithaa's political party and owner of Sun TV..." to speak to Jacqueline and paid a gigantic amount to a middleman to introduce him to the actress.