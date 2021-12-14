There is no end to Jacqueline Fernandez's legal trouble in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been questioning and interrogating Jacqueline.

ED has also filed a charge sheet in the matter against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh.

Sukesh makes spoof call

As per the charge sheet, when Jacqueline refused to speak to Sukesh, he tried to pass himself off as a govt agent to speak to the actress. An Indian Express report states that Sukesh tried to speak to Jacqueline through her makeup artist and when she declined, he made a spoof call to her. The report states that he posed as "Jayalalithaa's political party and owner of Sun TV..." to speak to her.

Jacqueline has also accepted receiving gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh allegedly arranged chartered flights for her, hotel stays, gifts for family members, made payments in cash on her behalf. "All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a scheduled offence," the ED stated.

Jacqueline, reportedly accepted having received, gifts viz three Gucci and Chanel designer bags, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. She also revealed that he had gifted her a Mini Cooper which she refused to take.

Salman Khan distances himself

Amid all this, there have been reports of Salman Khan distancing himself from Jacqueline. Fernandez was supposed to join Salman Khan on his Da-bangg tour, which she didn't.