Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have proved what true friendship looks like in Bollywood. There were strong rumours of the two being in a relationship once upon a time. However, the two called it quits over unknown reasons. While there was a phase of bitterness between the two, the duo has buried the hatchet. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are now not only the thickest of pals but also stand by each other irrespective of the odds.

It was all going well in Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's paradise until Vicky Kaushal entered into it. There has been a strong buzz of the two being more than "just good friends". It had all started when Katrina Kaif had expressed her desire to work with Vicky Kaushal in some project. The two were then featured in a podcast and the camaraderie just grew from there. During the lockdown, Vicky Kaushal even visited Katrina twice. And what's more? The two even celebrated the New Year together in Alibaug.

Katrina, who was a regular at Salman Khan's parties and do's has been missing in action for a while now. And guess who has taken up Katrina's place? It's Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacky, as the industry people love to call her, has become a constant fixture at Salman's functions. Fernandez had even spent a good portion of the lockdown at Salman Khan's panvel farmhouse. She often used to share pictures of chilling and having a gala time at Salman's farmhouse.

Next best thing

It was Jacqueline's role in Kick opposite Salman Khan that made people notice her. Her career took off from there. Jacqueline has always had some of the best things to say about Salman and vice versa. While Jacqueline is in awe of Salman Khan's "hard earned" popularity and physique, Bhai feels she is the "next best thing." Their social media banter is another thing to watch out for. While Katrina is happy with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, we love how Jacqueline has become an integral part of Salman Khan's life.