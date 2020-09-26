The drug probe seems to have opened a pandora's box in the Hindi film industry. Shockingly, some reports have claimed that Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor and some others are under the NCB scanner. The NCB began the probe into the drugs angle after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) retrieved some chats from Rhea's mobile phone, that hinted at the use of banned drugs.

Deepika, Sara and Shraddha reach NCB office in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor has reached NCB office to join the ongoing probe into the drugs case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Deepika Padukone reaches at 9.50 am

The agency summoned her on Wednesday, and she acknowledged the summon on Thursday. Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Mumbai's Colaba, from where the central agency is operating, in a small car around 9.50 am. Deepika Padukone came from Taj hotel and not from her apartment in Worli as Taj is walking distance from the NCB guest house.

According to the sources, a five-member team, led by NCB Director KPS Malhotra, is questioning Deepika at the SIT office.

Meanwhile, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has reached the NCB office. She was questioned by the team on Friday, and was asked to remain present for further questioning, an official said.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D', and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

Shraddha, Sara to have also reached

Two other Bollywood actresses - Shraddha and Sara too have reached the NCB office. The probe has begun. Two other Bollywood actresses - Shraddha and Sara also have come to the NCB office. The investigation has already started. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan has requested for some more time to reach the Narcotics Control Bureau office. She was summoned at 11 am by the NCB for questioning in a drugs-related.

Angles that NCB is looking at

The NCB will match the digital evidence with their statements. Counter questioning is vital. The main aim of NCB is to know the names of the drug peddlers. Whether there is any inconsistency in the statements made by the actors. No other plan of action has been decided as of now.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty is in judicial custody in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. There were reports that the deceased actor had the habit of consuming drugs. Rhea had filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court, wherein she claimed that SSR used to consume drugs, particularly 'ganja' even before she entered into a relationship with him. Rhea Chakraborty also admitted that she was procuring drugs for Sushant Singh in small quantities. She also claimed that she used to pay for them (drugs) herself occasionally. However, she categorically denied being a part of a drug syndicate.