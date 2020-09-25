Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has opened an angle of drug nexus running inside Bollywood. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty is already behind bars since September 9, 2020, due to her linkages with the Drug Trafficking Network.

As per the reports on Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty has taken several prominent names from Bollywood, who have been involved in drug consumption. Namely Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, designer, Simon Khambatta and Deepika Padukone.

NCB officials said they had summoned Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash, based on some WhatsApp chats of Jaya Saha (Kwan talent manager). Since Saha is named as an accused in the first FIR, all of them have been called in connection with this case.

The claim

Now, according to the reports of PeepingMoon.com, Ranveer Singh had requested the NCB to let him be a part of Deepika's interrogation session for Saturday. The report suggested that the actor has made a plea to the NCB to be a part of his wife's session as she suffers from anxiety and gets panicked. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same by the doting husband.

Verifying the claim

As per reports in India Today, NCB has denied receiving any written or verbal request from Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone for joining the latter's interrogation on Saturday, September 26. It was widely reported that Ranveer has personally written to the NCB asking to be allowed to be present while Deepika is being interrogated citing her anxiety issues.

NCB officials said, "There are questions whether Ranveer Singh is joining the investigation with Deepika Padukone. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation."

The actor allegedly also added that as a 'law-abiding citizen' he knows he cannot be present at the time of Deepika Padukone's questioning. Still, requests to be allowed inside the NCB office. NCB officials, however, denied receiving any such formal application.

Recent developments

Confirming the development, NCB told ANI, "Today Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone's manager, joined the investigation. Karishma has been called again tomorrow."

On the other hand, according to Times Now, Karishma is likely to be confronted with Deepika during the interrogation tomorrow. To note, the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela actress has been summoned to join the interrogation on September 26. It is also reported that she will be quizzed tomorrow at 10 am by the agency in the case. On the other hand, Sara and Shraddha will be questioned at 11 am by the NCB.

Meanwhile, Deepika was accompanied by her husband Ranveer as they returned from Goa where she was shooting for Shakun Batra's next, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Claim reviewed :

Fact check: No, Ranveer Singh did not request NCB to join Deepika Padukone's questioning

Claimed By :

Media reports

Fact Check :

False