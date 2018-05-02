A 27-year-old real estate agent from Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested Tuesday after he duped money and posed as Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on social media. The man also reportedly offered the victim's wife a role in Dabangg 3.

The man, identified as Harshal Sudhakar Bhalerao, had promised Kolkata resident Rajat Chatterjee that he will get his son admitted to Dhirubhai Ambani International School and duped Rs 1.02 lakh, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Bhalerao had created a fake Facebook profile in the name of Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman's sister Arpita, to befriend people on social media. He then promised to get their children admitted to high-profile schools and take money in return. He also promised roles in the Hindi film industry.

The incident came to light when Chatterjee sent an email to the Bandra-based school saying that he had paid Rs 1.02 lakh in April for his son's admission. He also attached the school's fee receipt in the mail.

The school then checked the records only to find out that his son's name was not on the list. When they checked the fee receipt they realized that someone had used the school's letterhead, logo, and official signatures to make a fake receipt. The school then lodged a complaint with Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station and after that, the case was transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.

The police traced the accused on the basis of technical surveillance and arrestedBhalerao from Kalyan on May 1. He has been booked under sections 419, 420, 468, and 469 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66-D under the IT Act for cheating by impersonation by using computer resource.

According to police, Bhalerao started cheating because he suffered a loss in his business. He also offered Chatterjee's wife Soma a role in Salman's upcoming film Dabangg 3.