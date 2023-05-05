The proposal to ban Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto in Karnataka has given the BJP a new wind in its sails. However, the Congress has its own strategy, as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday that if elected, the Congress will form a special committee to oversee the development of Hanuman temples in the state. Speaking in Mysuru after visiting the Chamundeshwari temple, Shivakumar also stated that the party will not back down from its manifesto vow to outlaw the Hindu hardline outfit, Bajrang Dal.

"See what we say in the manifesto. Those who break the peace will face consequences. These BJP people are trying to restructure a narrative, but the people will decide in the polls. This does not harm Congress. I am also a Hindu and a Ram, Hanuman, and Shiva devotee. Also, a special committee will be formed to oversee the development of prominent Hanuman temples in the state. That committee will also oversee the development and preservation of Anjanadri Hill," Shivakumar explained.

The statement by the KPCC president comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Congress intends to "capture" Lord Hanuman. The statement sparked a BJP campaign in the state challenging the Congress over its platform promise.

"For political reasons, Prime Minister Modi is using the name of God. We recognise the people of this state's faith in Hanuman. There are numerous Hanuman temples in this area. "Has the BJP constructed any of the temples?" Shivakumar inquired.

The BJP intends to continue its campaign against the Congress because of its stance on the Bajrang Dal. On Thursday evening, BJP officials like Shobha Karandlaje joined Bajrang Dal activists in chanting the Hanuman Chalisa in temples across the state.

Meanwhile, former Janata Dal (Secular) Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned both the BJP and the Congress over their public statements about the Bajrang Dal. "The Congress has stated that it will ban the Bajrang Dal. Will banning the Bajrang Dal provide a solution? Both parties should consider it. In the Bajrang Dal, innocent people are brainwashed. The conspirators must be brought to justice. It will be useless if they do not do this while claiming to ban it. "Why did the Congress ban the Bajrang Dal when it was in power?" Kumaraswamy inquired.

What the Congress manifesto says...



The Congress manifesto vowed to ban the Bajrang Dal on Tuesday, comparing the Hindu organization to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), which the Centre banned in September under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The manifesto claimed, "Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI...because we believe the rule of law and the Constitution are sacred."