Priyanka Chaturvedi
A Twitter user threatened to rape Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter.YouTube

While increasing incidents of minors being raped and murdered in various parts of the country are coming to light, looks like perpetrators are also fearlessly threatening the same terrifying crime openly on social media. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi was left horrified after a man threatened to rape her 10-year-old daughter on Twitter on Monday, July 2.

The tweet was sent by the user @GirishK1605. Priyanka Chaturvedi has approached the Mumbai police and filed a police complaint against the user.

Chaturvedi lambasts Twitter user

Though the user deleted his tweet about raping Chaturvedi's minor daughter, the Congress spokesperson did not take the threat lying down.

"I have filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station. Police have assured me of prompt action in the matter," Chaturvedi told PTI.

The 38-year-old Congress worker also took to Twitter to hit out at the man.

"Despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks. I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action," Chaturvedi tweeted.

Chaturvedi's anger towards the user, who dared to openly issue a rape threat for her daughter did not end there. Numerous Twitter users rose in support of the mother of two.

"Many thanks to all those who have called and tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness. PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom and will not let those who target my children get away with threats," she tweeted.

"We are trolled everyday, but I got to know that someone is talking about my daughter on social media. I'm filing a criminal complaint so that such people don't get away," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Twitter reactions

Ever since she posted the rape threat on Twitter, several people from her party and others have condemned the man and have extended support to Chaturvedi.

A few people have even called upon prime minsiter Narendra Modi to take cognisance of the matter.

A section of people on Twitter also condemned the trolling of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj