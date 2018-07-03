While increasing incidents of minors being raped and murdered in various parts of the country are coming to light, looks like perpetrators are also fearlessly threatening the same terrifying crime openly on social media. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi was left horrified after a man threatened to rape her 10-year-old daughter on Twitter on Monday, July 2.

The tweet was sent by the user @GirishK1605. Priyanka Chaturvedi has approached the Mumbai police and filed a police complaint against the user.

Chaturvedi lambasts Twitter user

Though the user deleted his tweet about raping Chaturvedi's minor daughter, the Congress spokesperson did not take the threat lying down.

"I have filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station. Police have assured me of prompt action in the matter," Chaturvedi told PTI.

The 38-year-old Congress worker also took to Twitter to hit out at the man.

"Despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks. I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action," Chaturvedi tweeted.

Chaturvedi's anger towards the user, who dared to openly issue a rape threat for her daughter did not end there. Numerous Twitter users rose in support of the mother of two.

"Many thanks to all those who have called and tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness. PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom and will not let those who target my children get away with threats," she tweeted.

भगवान राम के नाम से ट्विटर हैंडल चलाकर, पहले तो मेरा गलत बयान लगाते हो, फिर मेरी बेटी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हो। कुछ शर्म हो तो चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो वरना भगवान राम ही इसका सबक सिखाएंगे तुम जैसे नीच सोच वाले इंसान को।

cc @MumbaiPolice please take action. https://t.co/Ujs7wLia9v — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2018

"We are trolled everyday, but I got to know that someone is talking about my daughter on social media. I'm filing a criminal complaint so that such people don't get away," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Twitter reactions

Ever since she posted the rape threat on Twitter, several people from her party and others have condemned the man and have extended support to Chaturvedi.

After trolling @SushmaSwaraj & threatening my colleague @priyankac19’s family, BJP trolls circulate the following ‘fake quote’.



Synchronized trolling and strategic lies have become part of BJP’s dirty tricks department. This won’t deter us from showing mirror of truth to power pic.twitter.com/AruiViu8v5 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 2, 2018

I Strongly Condemn the threats given to your daughter, @priyankac19

The Congress party is with you. It is shocking to see the audacity of these anti social elements to post such threats openly on social media. The govt must immediately take action against these elements. — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) July 2, 2018

A few people have even called upon prime minsiter Narendra Modi to take cognisance of the matter.

Strongly Condemn the Rape Threats to @priyankac19's daughter.

The Troller/Account holder posting such threats must be booked under the law and needs to be punished immediately. Requesting Hon.@Narendramodi Ji to take serious cognizance of this issue. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 2, 2018

BJP under Modi and Shah has unleashed forces even they cannot (and perhaps do not wish to) control. Strongly condemn the threats to the daughter of my colleague @priyankac19. @narendramodi जी, आओ बेटी बचाओ — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) July 2, 2018

A section of people on Twitter also condemned the trolling of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

This is a absolutely unacceptable. After the foreign minister of this country @SushmaSwaraj ji. Now Congress spokesperson s daughter is targeted @priyankac19 how far has this gone. This abuse culture. It’s not about parties n troll armies. It’s about the space they are getting — Abhigyan Prakash (@Abhigyan_AP) July 2, 2018