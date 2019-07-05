Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was arrested along with 16 supporters, for attacking a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official with mud on Thursday, July 4.

The attack took place near the Mumbai-Goa highway in the Kankavli area, when Nitesh was inspecting the stretch along with his supporters. Angry over the non-construction on a service road in the area, the group poured mud over the NHAI deputy engineer, Prakash Shedkar, and tied him to a bridge.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered by the engineer at the Kudal police station. The complaint was then transferred to Kankavli police station.

Nitesh, the son of veteran politician and former chief minister Narayan Rane, said after the incident that he took this step for the welfare of people and to teach the government official a lesson.

"Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Every day at 7 am I will reach here. Let me see how the government system wins against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance," said Nitesh.

#WATCH Nitesh Rane at Kankavali police station earlier today after being arrested for throwing mud on an engineer: Whatever you want to do, do it tomorrow. If you arrest me today, they will win. And people of Kankavali will keep dying like this. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nUwo9zc9Pg — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

While Nitesh is yet to apologise for the incident, Narayan Rane condemned his actions, calling them wrong. "This behaviour is wrong. The protest over the highway issue is correct but this violence by his supporters is not correct. I don't support this," he said.

He also added that he will ask Nitesh to apologise for the incident.

Khushbu Sundar, the national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress also criticised Nitesh in a tweet.

WTH!! Unbelievable that those with power can do this.. if this is what we have in @INCIndia ,what’s the difference between the hooligans of the BJP and is?? Utterly shameful.. an action must be taken immediately and he should be punished.. https://t.co/cirlVfsW8M — KhushbuSundar ❤️❤️❤️ (@khushsundar) July 4, 2019

The Superintendent of Police, Sindhudurg, told India Today that Nitesh and his supporters have been booked for assault on government servant, obstructing government servant from discharging his duties, criminal intimidation, conspiracy and common intention, threatening, wrongful restraint.

"The accused will be produced in court on Friday," he added.