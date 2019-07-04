Just a few days after a video surfaced of BJP MP Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya beating a civic officer with a cricket bat in Indore, another video has been doing rounds on social media of Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane throwing a bucket of mud on an engineer.

Nitesh, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, is a Congress MLA from Kankavli.

Mud thrown on Prakash Shedkar, Deputy Engineer, Highways by MLA Nitesh Rane at #Kankavli pic.twitter.com/c1RtUbnYJJ — Manoj Khandekar (@manojkhandekar) July 4, 2019

The video, which was tweeted by ANI, shows Nitesh and his supporters throwing mud on the engineer (in a blue shirt). The mob then proceeded to tie him to a bridge. The video also shows Rane holding the engineer by the collar and threatening him.

The incident took place on a section of the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavli. A fight ensued between the legislator and the engineer after Rane asked the engineer to repair the potholes on the highway. Angered, Nitesh and his supporters took things one step further by throwing mud and then tying him to the bridge.

Republic TV reports that when they spoke to Rane regarding the incident, he said that his job, as a government official, is to safeguard the rights of people.

This incident has happened at a time when many people are calling out the children of government officials throwing their weight around and using muscle force to get their work done.

On June 26, Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya had chased and beaten up a civic official with a cricket bat after the latter refused to leave the area. They were on an anti-encroachment drive at Ganji Compound in Indore. There they met Akash and his slew of supporters who asked the officers to leave the area.

The argument turned violent and soon Akash began chasing and beating the officers. The two officers have now registered an FIR against Akash and his supporters.

