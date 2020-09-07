Congress spokesperson and activist Kavitha Reddy has lent an unconditional apology for allegedly abusing and assaulting actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends at a lake garden in Bengaluru, recently.

She has called it an "extremely unfortunate" incident in her statement. She wrote, "Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were in a safe space and that was violated. I unconditionally apologies to Samyuktha Hegde, her friends, and everyone else for everything that happened at the Park. I have always stood against Moral policing and No one has the right to tell a woman what to wear and how to behave."

Kavitha Reddy has also expressed her regrets about reactions after the incident. She added, "I agree that no woman should undergo what happened with them during the incident. In hindsight, I regret my social media posts about the incident and have taken them down along with my earlier post about my side of the incident. I have carefully considered the entire episode and I am sorry for this. I hope that we can put this incident behind us and work towards a safer and better future for women."

Samyuktha Thanks Kavitha

The actress has accepted and thanked Kavitha Reddy for the apology. "Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere. #ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support. [sic]" she tweeted.

It was all started when Samyuktha Hegde with her friends were doing exercise at a lake park on Friday evening, 4 September. The actress alleged that Kavitha Reddy abused her for wearing sports dress and assaulted them in the heat of the moment.

The incident garnered wide coverage after the videos of the altercation went viral. However, Kavitha Reddy had denied the allegations and claimed that the girls were playing loud music and abused the security guard for asking them to stop it.

Speaking to a leading daily, Samyuktha Hegde said that an elderly couple abused them for wearing "ïndecent clothes."

"Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don't come crying to anyone," ' she told us and continued hurling abuses. Soon after, about ten boys joined her," the actress is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The boys around them threatened the actress and her friends of fixing them in the ongoing drug scandal. Samyuktha Hegde claims that she lady then assaulted her and she recorded the incident on phone. However, when the issue reached the police station, the cops did not find anything wrong with the actress and her friends.