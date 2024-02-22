The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reportedly gearing up to vie for four out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while allocating the remaining three to its coalition partner, the Congress, as part of an ongoing seat-sharing arrangement, informed sources revealed.

A Congress insider, citing ongoing discussions between the two factions, disclosed that a consensus had been reached regarding the distribution formula. Negotiations regarding the specific constituencies each party will contest are said to be in their concluding phase.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Congress is poised to contest the East, Chandani Chowk, and North East Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP is set to contend for the New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and North West Lok Sabha seats.

When approached for comment on the negotiations, AAP minister Atishi refrained from divulging specifics, stating, "The discussions are ongoing, and we remain optimistic about reaching an agreement."

A senior figure within the Delhi Congress confirmed the 4-3 formula as final, although adjustments to the distribution of constituencies between the parties may still occur.

As of now, Congress has reached a deal with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, while the talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar are still going. Other key states where the Congress is looking for seat adjustments within the framework of INDIA alliance include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.