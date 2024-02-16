Although the National Conference has reiterated its resolve to remain in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to stop the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the party ruled out leaving any parliamentary seat in Kashmir Valley for the coalition partners.

After the National Conference president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, indicated rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was quick to react to clarify his father's statement.

Omar made it clear that the National Conference will remain in the INDIA bloc, but in the same breath, he asserted that his party will not leave any Lok Sabha seat in the Kashmir Valley for coalition partners.

"NO door, NO window, not even a crack is open for NDA" JKNC VP @OmarAbdullah in his Press conference held yesterday at his residence. pic.twitter.com/nSfosDZjZ5 — JKNC (@JKNC_) February 16, 2024

"As far as the report of the National Conference's joining the NDA is concerned we are not the party that has its feet in multiple boats", Omar said, adding, "I would like to make it categorically clear that no door, no window or not even a crack is open for NDA. Once we make friends we stick to them, our commitment to the INDIA alliance remains".

No question of leaving Valley's seats for coalition partners

On the one hand, Omar Abdullah reiterated his desire to remain in the INDIA bloc; on the other hand, he made it clear that there would be no discussion on seats won by the National Conference in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I do not think constituents of the INDIA bloc will hold discussions on three seats of Kashmir Valley because these seats are already in the kitty of the opposition", Omar said.

"Constituents of the INDIA block must clear their intentions. If the INDIA constituents intend to stop the BJP, then discussions should be held only on the seats won by the Saffron Party in the 2019 elections", he said.

"Three seats of Kashmir Valley are already with the INDIA bloc so our discussions should be only on Jammu-Poonch, Udhampur-Doda, and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats", he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NC won all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir

In a three-cornered contest, the National Conference won all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir Valley in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

NC candidate Dr. Farooq Abdullah had won the prestigious Srinagar-Budgam seat. PDP's Aga Mohsin was runner-up in this seat.

In North Kashmir's Baramulla-Kupwara Lok Sabha constituency, National Conference candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone was the winner, and People's Conference Raja Aijaz Ali was the runner-up.

Anantnag Lok Seat, which became a bone of contention among constituents of the INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir was won by the National Conference candidate Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi. The then-president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Ghulam Ahmed Mir was runner-up and the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was in third place. In 2014 this constituency was won by Mehbooba Mufti.

Omar attributes Farooq's statement as a reflection of the party cadre's emotion

Interestingly, Omar Abdullah neither endorsed nor rejected the statement of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who declared that the National Conference will contest Lok Sabha elections on its own.

Omar said that the party president's statement was just a reflection of the cadre's emotions.

Earlier Dr Farooq Abdullah announced the National Conference will not enter into any pre-poll alliance.

Talking to reporters, the NC president said that he wants to make it clear that NC is not going to enter into any alliances.