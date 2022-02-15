And it is time for another wedding bells. Vikrant Massey got married to longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur today. The duo registered their marriage at their Versova home in presence of close family members.

In January, this year, the news of their marriage had spread like wildfire after Vikrant shared a picture of the two performing a puja. However, Vikrant had then asked everyone to keep their comments "reserved" for when it actually happens.

Registered marriage

"Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy," Pinkvilla report said. Vikrant has always showered ladylove with warm and super romantic posts.

Vikrant's mushy post

"Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn't matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life," Vikrant had once written on social media.

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors of the country. With his power packed roles in films and shows like - Chhapaak, Death in the Gunj, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare he has nailed his position in the entertainment world.