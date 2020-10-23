The much-awaited web-series Mirzapur 2 starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Sweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Unfortunately, it was not the only app, where the series was being streamed.

Early morning, a trend began on social media which suggested that the entire second season of the series was leaked on Telegram, a social media app, which is often considered to be a substitute for WhatsApp.

Disappointed with the leak, actor Vikrant Massey took to Twitter and said," We work really hard to bring forth our stories to you. But it is very disheartening to see peoples nonchalance towards piracy and its open propagation on many social media platforms. About time to ban a few more Apps too?? @MIB_India Q #mirzapurseason2."

About time to ban a few more Apps too?? @MIB_India #mirzapurseason2 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) October 23, 2020

Controversies surround Mirzapur

Even though the first season of Mirzapur, starring Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles, became widely popular in 2018, there was a trend to boycott the series earlier this month, when Canada based journalist of Pakistani origin, Tarek Fatah shared a screenshot of actor Ali Fazal tweeting about the Delhi riots with a borrowed quote from his character 'Guddu bhaiya' while sharing a photo of police official Ankit Sharma in an inexplicably, gross and butchered condition. Much later, another video surfaced on social media where actor Ali Fazal was seen making his speech at Shaheen Bagh.

Ali Fazal has always been a vociferous actor and his strong opinions on India's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens had become viral on social media. While the actor is adored by the left-leaning audience, filmmakers from the Hindi film industry others have expressed a different opinion.