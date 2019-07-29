Yami Gautam is now on a spree to do fun and interesting roles for all her forthcoming films. Her 2019 film Uri sashed play a tough undercover agent dolling out tough dialogues with much ease earning her immense appreciation from the fans. Now her next, title Ginny Weds Sunny is set to be a fun romantic comedy for which she's being paired with Vikrant Massey.

The film's shoot is expected to go on floors soon and now an interesting image which is being believed to be her first look from the film has just surfaced.

As the title suggests the film plot has a strong connect to a wedding and Yami dresses in this ethereal emerald green attire looks stunning as a bride to be.

While not much of the plot is revealed, this image of Yami all smiles behind the scenes is unimaginably stunning of her bridal avatar.