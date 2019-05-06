Marking their second association after Badlapur, Yami Gautam has been roped in by producer Dinesh Vijan for his best production titled Bala. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Yami goes on floors today and Yami joins the team later this week.

Yami plays a character like no other she has essayed on screen. After her strong portrayal of an intelligence officer, an avatar no one had seen her do before, Yami will now rap into a quirky character which is tipped to be a "Lucknow Ki supermodel". The story revolves around a guy who has the issue of premature balding and Yami plays Ayushman's lead love interest in the film.