Yami Gautam, who is flying high after the massive success of her film Uri: The Surgical Strike, recently became a target of the trolls when the diva was pulled out for wearing a fake Dior dress.

Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram account and fashion watchdog, pointed out that Yami Gautam had been wearing a fake Christian Dior dress. The dress worn by Yami was a rip-off of the original worn by Bella Hadid at Cannes 2018.

Designed by Hema Kaul, the dress Yami wore had massively borrowed inspiration in terms of colour, texture, fabric and pattern from the original Dior dress. Soon after Diet Sabya pointed it out, trolls were quick to lambast the actress and the designer for the faux pas.

While sharing the picture, Diet Sabya had written, "Stylist: What do you want?

Celebrity: Bella Hadid from Bandra!

Stylist: Say no more

@bellahadid in @dior; @yamigautam in rip-off @hemakaullabel styled by @aasthasharma."

Recently, Diet Sabya had also pointed out how Janhvi Kapoor had been seen sporting the same outfit rip-off of the original worn by a model at the Balmain Fashion Week. In the past too, actresses like Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan have been pulled up by the website for wearing fake brands or rip-offs.

After Malaika Arora, who has always been at the loggerheads when it comes to trolls and her fashion sense, Yami too seems to have added herself to their target list. Yami, who played an intelligence officer in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri', hasn't given out a statement on this yet.

Yami's Uri has been skyrocketing in the commercial department and has already crossed Rs 100 crores at the box office. The film has even left behind Raazi in terms of its speed of collecting the moolahs.