Actress Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child, as confirmed by her businessman Gautam Kitchlu on social media.

The news about her pregnancy has been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. However, it was on Saturday evening Kitchlu confirmed that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in 2022.

Kitchlu posted a picture of Kajal on Instagram and captioned it: "Here's looking at you 2022 (expecting mother emoji)".

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', co-starring Telugu star Ram Charan. She also has 'Ghosty', 'Uma' and 'Hey Sinamika'.

In Bollywood, Kajal was seen in Sanjay Gupta's John Abraham-starrer gangster drama 'Mumbai Saga'.

(With inputs from IANS)