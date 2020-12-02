Newlywed actress Kajal Aggarwal has returned from her honeymoon and is all set to get back to work. A month after her wedding, she flew down to Chennai to sign a new film along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

To Kickstart her new venture

Kajal is all set to kickstart her next film with Kavalai Vendam director Deekay for a horror film, which also has four other leading heroines. An official announcement is still awaited. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their honeymoon in the Maldives and returned to Mumbai ahead of Diwali.

Kajal and Gautam reached Chennai and had a fun day with director Deekay. The Kavalai Vendam director took to Instagram to share a goofy picture with Kajal and Gautam. Sharing the photo, Deekay wrote, "And then they happened!!! Oh, what fun @kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug (sic)."

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in multiple projects like Acharya (Telugu), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Mosagallu (Telugu), Indian 2 (Tamil), Paris Paris (Tamil), and Mumbai Saga (Hindi). She is also making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series LIVE Concert, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The Maattrraan actress stated that she would continue her acting career even after her marriage and is also listening to a few more scripts and will continue acting in films, unlike a few actresses who bid good-bye to the showbiz after their wedding.