Tollywood is abuzz with the speculations of Kajal Aggarwal expecting her first child. The actress, who tied the knot last year, is rumoured to be pregnant although it is not an official confirmation from the actress.

Silence Gives Credence

Some sections of Telugu online media claims that Kajal is active on social media sites and not bothered to say a word about pregnancy rumours. Her silence has given credence to the speculations which claimed that she is expecting a baby soon.

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu, a billionaire businessman on 30 October. The wedding ceremony was attended by only family and close friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo first got acquainted through mutual friends over a decade ago and instantly hit it off.

Talking about her relationship before marriage, Kajal had said, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other's lives. We used to meet all the time, whether it was at social gatherings or an important professional endeavour."

Kajal's Forthcoming Films

As of now, Kajal Aggarwal has plenty of movies in her kitty. Thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown, she could not complete most of the signed movies before her marriage to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Her Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake Paris Paris have been delayed for over two years now.

She is working on Hey Sinamika, Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Venkat Prabhu's web series, and a few other projects.

The latest buzz in the Telugu media claims that she has been approached for a special number in Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's upcoming movie Salaar. Whether or not she accepts the offer is a different matter altogether, but the rumours of the actors possibly working together have left fans to erupt with joy.