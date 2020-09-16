Comedian Ali has hit back at the critics of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that they crib about his welfare measures out of frustration and jealousy.

Ali, who is known for his comedy timing, met AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. While many people were curious about his meeting, the comedian spoke to the media and said that it was just a courtesy visit. He also said that Jagan would soon emerge as the 'best chief minister in the country'.

"I met my leader (YS Jagan) as part of a courtesy visit. Our CM has enquired about the conditions in the Telugu film industry in the current critical time of COVID-19. I told him that it would take some more time for shootings to resume with full steam. At a very young age, he (CM) has already initiated several welfare measures for the people," Sakshi quoted comedian Ali as saying.

Ali added, "He has been fulfilling all the promises made before the elections. When he is doing a good job, naturally there would be some people who indulge in criticism. The CM (YS Jagan) has been doing what they failed to do. And out of frustration and jealousy, they crib about his welfare measures. Regardless of what they say, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon emerge as the best CM in the country."

Ali was an aspirant for the TDP ticket to contest for the assembly. But he went to campaign for YSR Congress Party (YCP) at the last moment in the 2019 general election after he did not get a ticket. He was a close friend of Pawan Kalyan. Many wondered why he did not join the power star's Jana Sena Party.

Pawan Kalyan had made some allegations against Ali during his campaigning for Jana Sena Party in Rajahmundry. The power star had said that he was an ATM for the comedy actor. Deeply hurt by his words, the comedian had released a video message to hit back at the JSP chief.

Responding to Pawan Kalyan, Ali had said, "I would like to remind you that I was among the people, who came first to your office when you launched the party. I wished success to your party and I gave you the Quran. You said that you helped me. What did you help me? Did you give me money? Did you give me any film offers when I was struggling to get them?"