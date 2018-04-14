A senior official of a foreign Consulate office was allegedly molested by a college student in the capital of West Bengal's capital Kolkata. The nationality of the woman has not been revealed due to security reasons.

The incident took place when the woman was returning home late Wednesday night. She was walking down a street, which was deserted as it was raining when the accused groped her.

"The accused apparently tried to talk to her. When she refused, he groped her and fled," The Telegraph quoted a police officer as saying.

The woman returned home and informed her office staff Thursday, following which a complaint was filed at the Shakespeare Sarani police station. The police later scanned through the CCTV footage from the Short Street area and found out that the middle-aged-woman was molested at around 10.30 pm.

The culprit has been identified as Rohit Agarwal, a third-year commerce student of a college in south Kolkata. Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi has said that the student has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody, reported PTI.

The news of the sexual assault comes in the midst of the outrage that has spread across India owing to rapes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.