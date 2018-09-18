Coca-Cola is reportedly in talks with the Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop a range of marijuana-infused beverages that will help ease problems such as inflammation, pain and cramps.

The company has, however, insisted that it is only monitoring the industry.

The world's largest soft drinks firm said that it was looking into the properties of cannabis that treat pain. BNN Bloomberg had first reported about the link of Coca-Cola with Aurora Cannabis, saying that both the companies are "in talks" for a joint venture. While the soft drink producer has not yet decided anything at this time and did not want to comment on further speculation, it did not confirm or deny the talks with the Canadian marijuana producer.

Canada is considering legalising cannabis for recreational use, after many years of permitting it for medicinal purposes. While sales in sugary sodas have gone low, Reuters reported that sales of health drinks are escalating.

Coca-Cola said it was watching the industry and was not interested in developing new beverages instilled with CBD or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component found in cannabis plants which provides relief from pain.

"Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time," said the company in a statement.

Many cannabis sponsors argue that it can ease several conditions including arthritis and diabetes. The legal low-concentrate CBD oil helps improving sleep, enhancing appetite and reducing stress, depression and anxiety.

According to a recent study from scientists at King's College, London, it has been found that a single dose of cannabidiol may help people with psychotic disorders by reducing the abnormal brain activity. After examining brain scans researchers have found that a single dose reduces unusual patterns of neural behaviour linked to hallucinations, delusions and other symptoms of psychosis.

Canada is an obvious major market for a new wave of commercially produced drinks, given that recreational cannabis use is set to be legalised on 17 October.