Uday Chopra's tweet on making marijuana legal in India has brought him under the scanner of Mumbai Police.

"I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It's part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits!" Uday Chopra tweeted on Thursday.

"And no I do not use it. I just really think it is a wise move, given our history with the plant," he added.

But Mumbai Police didn't take Uday's 'wise suggestion' lightly. They warned him of the stringent punishment that comes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985 as consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana is still illegal in the country.

"Sir,as citizen of India,you are privileged to express your view on a public platform. Be mindful,as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. Spread the Word," the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

However, Mumbai Police rebuking Uday Chopra for expressing his thoughts garnered mixed reactions from other Twitter users. While some lauded Mumbai Police for their statement, many started speaking in support of Uday saying that talking about legalizing marijuana still isn't a crime.

Good job Mumbai Police.. people cannot write anything they wish, they should think before writing.. — CA Neha Pansari (@PansariNeha) September 15, 2018

With all due respects,MP,please do concentrate on first ensuring law&order among goonda rickshaw drivers misbehaving with ladies in Mumbai, rather than rebutting citizens expressing their fundamental right of freedom of thought on social media ..@udaychopra — Geetanjali Singh (@paperhearts79) September 15, 2018

Having said that, I hope talking about legalizing marijuana still isn't a crime and will not attract negative consequences? — Nitin (@_niting) September 15, 2018

He's giving an idea not telling anybody to consume Marijuana. This is unnecessary trolling by police handle. — Appu Pandey (@AKPandey89) September 15, 2018

There is no reason @MumbaiPolice should act as vigilante. He just expressed his views with regards to benefits of Marijuana. And you folks are all acting hyper. Ban alcohol and cigarettes then first. — DJ (@synapse_doc) September 15, 2018

@udaychopra don't think your surname would save you everywhere. Acting hui nhi to ye sab karoge ab — Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) September 15, 2018

Why aren't the sadhus charges under this act then? Does the act have an exception?#TheSadhuAdvantage I love the 'as of now' though — Arjun Nair (@pulsarjune) September 15, 2018

The 45-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2000 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein and was later seen in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Dhoom, Neal 'n' Nikki and Pyaar Impossible.

Uday founded YRF Entertainment in 2011 in LA before he decided to quit acting in 2013 while his elder brother Aditya Chopra heads YRF's operations in Mumbai. He was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 which also Abhishek Bachchan in lead role.