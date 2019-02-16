In an attempt to take on local rivals and boost sales, beverage major Coca Cola has devised

a hyper-local strategy for India. The US-based company plans to launch region-specific

products and beverages in lower price brands.

"We are creating a portfolio which is very localised. In Tamil Nadu, we have launched Minute

Maid Colours a combination of fizz and juice. In the eastern part of India with Bengal being

the pivot, litchi is a very accepted flavour," T Krishnakumar, Coca Cola India and South West

Asia president, told The Times of India. The company has already launched litchi juice under

the Minute Maid brand.

Coca Cola has divided the beverage market into different categories such as non-alcoholic,

sparkling, dairy, hydration beverages and juices. "For the last two years, we have been

trying to expand our portfolio and segment our portfolio too," Krishnakumar told the national

daily. The cola giant has also started using fruit pulp instead of fruit concentrates, in addition

to adding fruit juice to aerated drinks.

Global giants such as Coca Cola and Pepsi have been facing stiff competition from small

domestic companies, who are nimbler and have a better understanding of local tastes. Local

companies such as Hector Beverages and Manpasand Beverages have been gaining

market share, either through traditional Indian drinks or cheaper products. Moreover, as

consumer preference shifts towards healthier drinks, sales of aerated drinks have come

under pressure.

Two-pronged strategy

Coca Cola's two-pronged strategy to launch cheaper drinks and simultaneously introduce

localised sub-brands is expected to take care of domestic rivals. Besides new products,

Coca Cola also plans to add more variants of Sprite and Fanta and extend the fizz and juice

drink nationally. The increased use of fruit pulp is likely to help the company attract

consumers searching for healthier options.

The move towards fruit-based drinks will also benefit fruit farmers in the country as the

company has started local sourcing of fruits. "Broadly, we will move to sourcing fruits locally.

In fact, we have become so confident that we have launched Indian fruit juices with Indian

fruit, we have launched three flavours," Krishnakumar said.