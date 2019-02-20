The nation woke up to another sting operation by Cobrapost titled 'Operation Karaoke' aimed at exposing Bollywood celebs. It has exposed many big and influential names from the industry for being involved in spreading fake political propaganda for money.

A majority of shocking Bollywood names like Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood, Ameesha Patel, Jackie Shroff, Shreyas Talpade, Shakti Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Puneet Issar, Surendra Pal, Pankaj Dheer, Nikitin Dheer, Tisca Chopra, Rohit Roy, Deepshikha Nagpal, Akhilendra Mishra, Rahul Bhat, Salim Zaidi, Rakhi Sawant, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Evelyn Sharma, Minissha Lamba, Koena Mitra and Poonam Pandey have come out in the sting operation. These celebs agreed to use their social media platforms in lieu of money. While the celebrities demanded somewhere between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per message, some celebrities even demanded amount in crores for an eight-month contract.

Sunny Leone, whose name has also come to the forefront, has rubbished the claims saying if she chooses to endorse any party, she would be the first one to announce it. She also added that as a free citizen, she is entitled to have discussions and meetings on various agendas.

She ended the argument by saying that she had not shared anything on her social media platforms yet which could prove her involvement in the entire fiasco.

Amid all the allegations, Sonu Sood too has taken to Twitter to rubbish all the claims.

Truth shall prevail !!! pic.twitter.com/8ivfm9lqm1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 19, 2019

There were some exceptions like Vidya Balan, Raza Murad, Arshad Warsi and Saumya Tandon who refused to entertain any such involvement with political parties.