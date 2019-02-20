The sting operation by Cobrapost has exposed many big and influential names from the industry for being involved in spreading fake political propaganda for money. The sting operation titled "Operation Karaoke" has exposed many Bollywood celebrities and well-known TV personalities indulging in the money game before the 2019 general elections.

While there were some exceptions like Vidya Balan, Raza Murad, Arshad Warsi and Saumya Tandon; a majority of Bollywood celebs like Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood, Ameesha Patel, Jackie Shroff, Shreyas Talpade, Shakti Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Puneet Issar, Surendra Pal, Pankaj Dheer, Nikitin Dheer, Tisca Chopra, Rohit Roy, Deepshikha Nagpal, Akhilendra Mishra, Rahul Bhat, Salim Zaidi, Rakhi Sawant, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Evelyn Sharma, Minissha Lamba, Koena Mitra and Poonam Pandey agreed to use their social media platforms in lieu of money.

While the celebrities demanded somewhere between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per message, some celebrities even demanded amount in crores for an eight-month contract. Some celebs agreed to take black money and there were many who demanded the money be paid just in cash.

This shocking expose left netizens fuming with hashtag #BikaooBollywood trending on Twitter.

Amid all the allegations, Sonu Sood has taken to Twitter to rubbish all the claims and said that it is just a way of sabotaging his image. He has alleged that the video is half baked and wrongly edited to make it appear in a bad light.

Truth shall prevail !!! pic.twitter.com/8ivfm9lqm1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 19, 2019

Sood has also said that he wanted everything to be put on paper, a detail, that has been clearly edited out from the video. However, towards the end, he has also said that promoting brands and products isn't wrong if one believes in the ideology.